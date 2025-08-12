Left Menu

Olympic Medallist Fred Kerley Faces Provisional Suspension Amid Doping Controversy

Fred Kerley, Olympic silver and bronze medallist in the 100 metres, has been provisionally suspended due to whereabouts failures. The 2022 100m world champion intends to contest the allegation, asserting he was not negligent. Kerley withdrew from recent U.S. trials to focus on returning to form.

Fred Kerley, the renowned Olympic medallist in the 100 metres, is facing a provisional suspension following allegations of whereabouts failures, as announced by the Athletics Integrity Unit on Tuesday. Kerley, who clinched the 100m world champion title in 2022, is preparing to contest these allegations, arguing against negligence in the matter.

In a statement shared on social media, an attorney for Kerley emphasized that the athlete believes his alleged missed tests should be reconsidered, suggesting that the Doping Control Officer might not have acted reasonably under the circumstances. The American sprinter had previously withdrawn from the U.S. track and field trials to refocus his efforts.

Addressing his fans, Kerley expressed the challenges he's faced in 2025 and thanked supporters for their encouragement. His latest competition was the Grand Sprint Series in Norwalk, California, held a month ago.

