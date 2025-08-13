Alcaraz Shines in Sweltering Cincinnati Showdown

Carlos Alcaraz stormed into the Cincinnati Open's last 16 with a decisive 6-4 6-4 victory over Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic. Braving the intense Ohio heat, the Spanish star notched his 50th win of the season, also marking his 13th consecutive win at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Treated for neck pain after the first set, Medjedovic made a valiant effort in the second, overpowering Alcaraz in winners but faltering with 38 unforced errors. Alcaraz remains focused as he faces Italian Luca Nardi next, aiming for his eighth Masters 1000 title.

In other matches, Russian Andrey Rublev fought back from a set down to defeat Alexei Popyrin, while Coco Gauff progressed due to Dayana Yastremska's withdrawal. The American is set to face Lucia Bronzetti next.