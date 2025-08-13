Left Menu

Gulveer Singh Shatters Indian National Record at Budapest Meet

Indian athlete Gulveer Singh set a new national record in the men's 3000m race at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix in Budapest. Singh finished fifth with a time of 7:34.49, outperforming his previous record. This record-breaking achievement adds to his collection of national and Asian titles.

Gulveer Singh Shatters Indian National Record at Budapest Meet
Gulveer Singh (Photo- Hangzhou2022.cn/Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the Gyulai Istvan Memorial Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix in Budapest, Indian runner Gulveer Singh made waves by setting a new national record in the men's 3000m event. Competing at the prestigious World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet, Singh secured a fifth-place finish with a remarkable time of 7:34.49.

This achievement marks a significant improvement over his previous best of 7:38.26, recorded at the Boston University meet earlier this year. Singh's latest record-breaking performance is awaiting ratification by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). The event was won by Kenya's Mathew Kipsang in 7:33.23, followed by Mexico's Eduardo Herrera and Uganda's Oscar Chelimo.

Singh, who also holds the national records for the 5000m and 10000m, continues to showcase his prowess on the international stage. In February, he shattered his 5000m record at the Boston University Terrier DMR Challenge, and in March, he claimed the 10000m national record at the TEN 2025 meet in the USA. Singh's impressive achievements include two gold medals at the Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

