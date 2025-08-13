Khalid Jamil Appointed Head Coach of Indian Football Team

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has officially announced that Khalid Jamil will serve as the head coach of the Indian Senior Men's National Team. Jamil, who has secured a two-year contract with an optional third year, will exclusively manage the national team on a full-time basis. His tenure begins with a training camp on August 15 at Bengaluru's Dravid-Padukone Centre for Sports Excellence. The list of players for the camp will be revealed shortly.

Jamil's debut assignment involves the Blue Tigers' participation in the CAFA Nations Cup, where they will compete against hosts Tajikistan, Iran, and Afghanistan in Group B. In the upcoming October FIFA Window, India is set to clash with Singapore in two pivotal AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying encounters. Jamil expressed his pride and commitment to leading the national team, emphasizing his understanding of the players' capabilities, which he believes is crucial for their preparation.

A seasoned veteran, Jamil is the first Indian to manage the men's national team since 2012. He has an illustrious coaching background with clubs in top Indian leagues, including notable stints at Jamshedpur FC and Aizawl FC. As a player, Jamil earned 15 caps for India and was part of champion squads in several competitions. His coaching success includes leading Aizawl FC to an I-League title in 2016-17.

