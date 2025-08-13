Left Menu

Khalid Jamil Appointed Head Coach of Indian Football Team

Khalid Jamil, the first Indian head coach since 2012, signs a two-year contract to lead the Indian senior men's football team. With a rich history in Indian leagues, he'll first guide the team in the CAFA Nations Cup and crucial AFC Asian Cup qualifiers against Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 13:37 IST
Khalid Jamil Appointed Head Coach of Indian Football Team
Khalid Jamil. (Photo: AIFF) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has officially announced that Khalid Jamil will serve as the head coach of the Indian Senior Men's National Team. Jamil, who has secured a two-year contract with an optional third year, will exclusively manage the national team on a full-time basis. His tenure begins with a training camp on August 15 at Bengaluru's Dravid-Padukone Centre for Sports Excellence. The list of players for the camp will be revealed shortly.

Jamil's debut assignment involves the Blue Tigers' participation in the CAFA Nations Cup, where they will compete against hosts Tajikistan, Iran, and Afghanistan in Group B. In the upcoming October FIFA Window, India is set to clash with Singapore in two pivotal AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying encounters. Jamil expressed his pride and commitment to leading the national team, emphasizing his understanding of the players' capabilities, which he believes is crucial for their preparation.

A seasoned veteran, Jamil is the first Indian to manage the men's national team since 2012. He has an illustrious coaching background with clubs in top Indian leagues, including notable stints at Jamshedpur FC and Aizawl FC. As a player, Jamil earned 15 caps for India and was part of champion squads in several competitions. His coaching success includes leading Aizawl FC to an I-League title in 2016-17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025