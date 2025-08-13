Left Menu

Kiran Powar Leads West Zone Squad: Duleep Trophy 2023 Begins

Kiran Powar, a former Mumbai batter, has been appointed as the head coach of the West Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy beginning on August 28 in Bengaluru. The tournament is set to return to the zonal format. Pallav Vora is named assistant coach, with a comprehensive support team backing them.

Former Mumbai batter Kiran Powar has been appointed as the head coach of the West Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy, the renowned inter-zonal cricket competition that kicks off on August 28 in Bengaluru.

The tournament returns to its zonal format this season and will be hosted at the BCCI Centre of Excellence grounds in Bengaluru. The opening match will see North Zone face East Zone.

In addition to Powar, the support staff includes former Gujarat wicketkeeper-batter Pallav Vora as assistant coach. The other key appointments include Dr. Jaydev Pandya as physiotherapist, Mahesh Patil as the strength and conditioning coach, Pradipsinh Champavat as the analyst, and Aakash Chaudhary as masseur. Datta Mithbavkar has been named team manager. West Zone and South Zone, the finalists from the last zonal edition, will begin their campaigns at the semifinal stage while the remaining teams will start from the quarterfinals.

