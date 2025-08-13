Welsh Rugby Union CEO Abi Tierney Steps Down Amid Cancer Battle

Abi Tierney, the first female Chief Executive Officer of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), is stepping down from her role to concentrate on her cancer treatment, according to an announcement by the governing body on Wednesday. The leadership transition will commence on August 22, with WRU Chair Richard Collier-Keywood assuming her duties.

In a statement, Tierney expressed the difficulty of her decision: 'This has not been an easy decision, but it is one I must make to focus fully on my health and recovery. I am grateful for the support from my family, friends, and colleagues, and I am confident in the team's ability to continue our work during my absence.' She requested privacy during her recovery period.

Tierney's departure comes at a critical juncture for Welsh rugby, which is contemplating the restructuring of its domestic professional competition due to financial challenges. The WRU aims to overhaul the system, currently hosting four regional clubs, by the 2027-28 season. The men's national team has also seen major changes, falling out of the top 10 global rankings, and appointing Steve Tandy as the new head coach following the departure of Warren Gatland.

(With inputs from agencies.)