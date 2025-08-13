Sumit Sangwan Leads UP Yoddhas for PKL Season 12

In a standout move for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, UP Yoddhas has appointed star player Sumit Sangwan as captain with Ashu Singh taking the role of vice-captain. Both players began their journeys with the team as New Young Players in Season 7 and have become essential to the team's formidable defense, according to a Pro Kabaddi League press release.

Their evolution from promising newcomers to team leaders reinforces GMR Sports' commitment to developing players internally, focusing on loyalty, performance, and sustained growth. Sumit Sangwan, celebrated for his agility and tactical intelligence, has consistently been among the league's top defenders. His new role as captain underscores his on-mat skills and leadership qualities.

Ashu Singh, known for his relentless work ethic and composure, mostly plays as a cover defender. His partnership with Sumit constitutes the backbone of UP Yoddhas' defensive strategy. Head Coach Jasvir Singh praises their dedication, noting that they've earned their leadership roles through consistent performance.

Singh stated, "Sumit and Ashu are exceptional players and true Yoddhas. From their very first match, they have demonstrated commitment, discipline, and a team-first mindset." Their leadership, rooted in experience and youthful ambition, aims to pave the way for championship success this season.

The squad for PKL Season 12 features a mix of raiders and defenders, further enhancing their championship prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)