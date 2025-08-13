Left Menu

Real Madrid's Stand Against U.S. Soccer Match: Upholding Integrity?

Real Madrid opposes a proposed plan to host a Spanish league match in the United States, citing risks to the competition's integrity. The match, involving Villarreal and Barcelona, awaits FIFA and UEFA's approval. Villarreal, however, sees this as a branding opportunity, offering incentives to its fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Madrid has voiced its strong opposition to the idea of holding a Spanish league match in the United States, perceiving it as a potential threat to the integrity of football competitions. The club argues that playing the game abroad would disrupt the competitive balance and grant undue advantage to certain clubs.

The proposal involves staging a match between Villarreal and Barcelona in Miami, pending approval from FIFA and UEFA. Villarreal, on the other hand, is enthusiastic about the prospect as a chance to expand its brand in a new market, offering incentives of free travel and tickets to its fans.

Football Supporters Europe is collaborating with other soccer stakeholders to resist what they see as a commercialization threat to the sport. Meanwhile, Real Madrid urges FIFA and UEFA to refuse authorization, maintaining its stance on upholding the fairness and rules of domestic football competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

