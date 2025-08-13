Left Menu

Alibaug Knights' Triumph: A Dahi Handi Celebration of Team Spirit

The Alibaug Knights finished as the second runner-up in the Pro Govinda League Season 3, winning Rs 25 lakh. The event, inspired by the dahi handi tradition, was held in Worli. Co-owned by Jashan Bhumkar, the team showcased unmatched dedication and aims for the championship title in future seasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:49 IST
Team Alibaug Knights (Photo: Pro Govinda League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a captivating end to the Pro Govinda League Season 3, the Alibaug Knights, under the prowess of Bal Utsahi Govinda Pathak from Jogeshwari, clinched the second runner-up position, earning Rs 25 lakh. The exhilarating tournament, rooted in the cultural dahi handi festival, gathered premier Govinda pathaks nationwide at the Dome SVP Stadium in Worli, according to a Pro Govinda League press release.

The Alibaug Knights, co-owned by chemicals magnate and classical vocalist Jashan Bhumkar alongside hospitality leader Ranjeet Bindra of the Bastian Group, showcased a performance steered by skill, precision, and unyielding team spirit. Jashan Bhumkar, the team's co-owner, expressed immense pride in their achievement, highlighting their dedicated practice in all weather conditions. He dedicated the win to their ardent supporters, as revealed in a Pro Govinda League press release.

Renowned for swiftly transforming into a recognized cultural sporting spectacle, the Pro Govinda League's third season highlighted the athleticism in India's dahi handi tradition. Jashan Bhumkar praised the Knights' sportsmanship marked by resilience and unity. The Alibaug Knights now envision building upon this success with a focus on clinching the championship in future seasons.

