Ireland Sets Sights on ICC Women's T20 World Cup with Promising Young Squad

In an official announcement, Ireland revealed a 14-player squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup European Qualifier set to occur from August 20-27 in the Netherlands. Facing hosts Netherlands, along with Italy and Germany, the team will compete in a double round robin format. The stakes are high, as the top two teams will earn advancement to the Global Qualifier.

This event is the preliminary phase of a two-stage pathway towards the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Leading the charge is 24-year-old Gaby Lewis, whose outstanding form recently earned her a nomination for the ICC Women's Player of the Month for July 2025. Collaborating with her, Orla Prendergast, ranked No.10 in ODI and No.6 in T20I all-rounders list, will serve as vice-captain, hoping to maintain her stellar performance.

National Women's Selector Ciara O'Brien expressed confidence in the squad's mix of young talents and seasoned players, which boasts nearly 650 collective T20I caps. With a previous series win over Pakistan, the team is well-prepared and determined to start their journey towards World Cup qualification. The Global Qualifier includes ten teams from various regions, culminating in a fierce competition for World Cup spots.