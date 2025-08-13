Bijbehara Premier League: A Sporting Revolution in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir is emerging as a significant player in the Indian sporting arena, as affirmed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during the Bijbehara Premier League trophy unveiling ceremony in Anantnag.

The Lieutenant Governor praised the tournament for its status as the preeminent cricket event in the region, highlighting its role in talent development for both national and international platforms.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, the state has seen serious investment in sports infrastructure, fostering an inclusive environment that promotes youth engagement and deters drug abuse by channelizing their energy into sports.

