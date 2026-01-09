Open Water Swimming: A Rising Tide in Indian Sports

Once the domain of endurance enthusiasts, Open Water Swimming is rapidly evolving into a competitive spectacle. Inspired by pioneers like Mihir Sen and Bula Chowdhary, modern swimmers are venturing into the sea with renewed vigor. Despite age restrictions curbing younger talents, the sport's inclusion in the Olympics is reshaping its landscape.

The shifting focus from expedition to competition is evident at events like the Khelo India Beach Games 2026. Athletes like Anurag Singh of Uttar Pradesh and Ashmita Chandra of Karnataka have demonstrated their prowess by clinching gold in the 10km races, showcasing the rigorous training that prepares them for the challenging waters.

Organizing sea-based competitions presents unique challenges, but determination and strategic approaches are paving the way for growth. As participation increases, experts like Rahul Chiplunkar emphasize the need for structured development to unlock India's potential in Open Water Swimming, capitalizing on its extensive coastline.

