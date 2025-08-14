PSG's New Season: Rivalries, Signings, and Uncertain Futures
Paris Saint-Germain faces a challenging Ligue 1 season, with rivals Marseille and Monaco strengthening their squads. The local derby with newly-promoted Paris FC adds excitement. Antoine Arnault, a former PSG fan, now owns PFC. PSG's goalkeeper situation is uncertain, and veteran players across teams aim for a comeback.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-08-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 11:50 IST
- Country:
- France
Paris Saint-Germain is gearing up for a daunting Ligue 1 season as competitors Marseille and Monaco enhance their squads with strategic signings, posing a genuine threat to PSG's dominance.
The excitement intensifies with the introduction of an intercity derby against newly-promoted Paris FC, owned by Antoine Arnault of LVMH's luxury empire. This rivalry adds a fresh dynamic to their campaign.
Meanwhile, uncertainty lingers over key player Gianluigi Donnarumma's future at the club, adding another layer of intrigue to the unfolding season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
