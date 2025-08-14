PSG's New Season: Rivalries, Signings, and Uncertain Futures

Paris Saint-Germain is gearing up for a daunting Ligue 1 season as competitors Marseille and Monaco enhance their squads with strategic signings, posing a genuine threat to PSG's dominance.

The excitement intensifies with the introduction of an intercity derby against newly-promoted Paris FC, owned by Antoine Arnault of LVMH's luxury empire. This rivalry adds a fresh dynamic to their campaign.

Meanwhile, uncertainty lingers over key player Gianluigi Donnarumma's future at the club, adding another layer of intrigue to the unfolding season.

