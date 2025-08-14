Left Menu

UAE Gears Up for Third ILT20 Development Tournament: A Launchpad for Emerging Talent

The third International League T20 Development Tournament kicks off on August 24 in Dubai, featuring six teams in a single-league format. Designed to spotlight UAE's emerging cricket talent, this event allows players to impress franchise selectors before the main season. The tournament's draft is slated for August 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:05 IST
International League T20 logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The UAE is set to witness the third edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) Development Tournament, commencing on August 24 at ICC Academy Oval 1 in Dubai. This 18-match tournament will see participation from six teams, as confirmed by an ILT20 release. Conducted in a round-robin format, it presents a chance for budding cricketers to make their mark.

The teams—Gulf Giants Development, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development, Desert Vipers Development, Dubai Capitals Development, MI Emirates Development, and Sharjah Warriorz Development—will be formed through a Player Selection Draft, scheduled for August 18 at the Dubai International Stadium. Each squad will consist of 15 UAE players, offering a prime opportunity for local talent to showcase their skills ahead of Season 4 in late 2025.

With UAE's national players busy in upcoming series, this tournament serves as a golden chance for emerging players to draw the attention of franchise selectors. Highlighting this, Andrew Russell, Tournament Director, emphasized the platform's role in discovering talent like Farhan Ahmed, who shone in previous seasons. The Player Auction for Season 4 is set for post-ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup, offering further chances for skilled players to advance their careers.

