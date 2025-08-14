Emerging Talent: ILT20 Development Tournament Returns to Dubai

The eagerly anticipated third edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) Development Tournament is set to kick off on August 24 at the ICC Academy Oval 1, Dubai. The event features an 18-match schedule involving six teams, organized in a single-league, round-robin format, according to the ILT20 release.

Defending champions Gulf Giants Development and five other teams, including Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development and MI Emirates Development, have been drafted for the competition. Each squad, comprising 15 UAE players, is set to be finalized through a Player Selection Draft on August 18 at Dubai International Stadium.

The tournament is a golden opportunity for UAE's rising cricket stars to gain recognition. Players stand a chance to impress selectors and secure a place in the ILT20's Season 4, which kicks off on December 2 alongside other notable cricket events such as the Sharjah Tri-Series and the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. Tournament Director Andrew Russell hailed it as a crucial platform for emerging talent.