Emerging Talent: ILT20 Development Tournament Returns to Dubai

The third ILT20 Development Tournament starts August 24 in Dubai, offering aspiring UAE cricketers a platform to shine. Six teams, chosen via draft, will compete in a 18-match round-robin format. The event provides an opportunity for local players to secure spots in the main tournament slated for December 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:06 IST
International League T20 logo. Image Credit: ANI
The eagerly anticipated third edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) Development Tournament is set to kick off on August 24 at the ICC Academy Oval 1, Dubai. The event features an 18-match schedule involving six teams, organized in a single-league, round-robin format, according to the ILT20 release.

Defending champions Gulf Giants Development and five other teams, including Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development and MI Emirates Development, have been drafted for the competition. Each squad, comprising 15 UAE players, is set to be finalized through a Player Selection Draft on August 18 at Dubai International Stadium.

The tournament is a golden opportunity for UAE's rising cricket stars to gain recognition. Players stand a chance to impress selectors and secure a place in the ILT20's Season 4, which kicks off on December 2 alongside other notable cricket events such as the Sharjah Tri-Series and the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. Tournament Director Andrew Russell hailed it as a crucial platform for emerging talent.

