Shubman Gill's Stellar Leadership: A Drawn Series Win in England

Indian captain Shubman Gill has earned high praise from former cricketer Yuvraj Singh after steering the national team to a memorable drawn Test series against England. According to the ICC website, Gill, who was named ICC Men's Player of the Month for July 2025, dispelled doubts about his overseas batting prowess, scoring four Test centuries and leading decisively from the front.

Yuvraj Singh commented on Gill's remarkable turnaround, highlighting the young captain's ability to embrace responsibility and deliver outstanding performances. "There were sceptics regarding his overseas record, but he answered them emphatically. Scoring four Test hundreds as captain is no small feat," Yuvraj emphasized. Singh further expressed pride in the young team's efforts, considering it a victory despite the draw, given the formidable challenge of performing in England.

Gill was the standout performer, bagging the Player of the Series title with an impressive 754 runs at an average of 75.40, inclusive of four centuries. Yuvraj also applauded Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar for their steadfast partnership in Manchester, which was pivotal in drawing the fourth Test. Yuvraj termed their achievement remarkable, especially noting Sundar's potential as a newcomer. The series drew attention for India's resilience in the absence of seasoned players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The team concluded with the shared honor of winning the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.