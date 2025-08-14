Himalayan Kingfisher Unveiled as Mascot for First Khelo India Water Sports Fest

Srinagar’s iconic Dal Lake is set to transform into a vibrant arena of competition and culture as the first-ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival (KIWSF) takes place from 21 to 23 August 2025. In a special ceremony today, the Himalayan Kingfisher was revealed as the official mascot, symbolising the event’s blend of adventure, natural beauty, and spirited competition.

The festival marks another milestone in the expanding Khelo India calendar, following the successful Khelo India Beach Games held in Diu in May this year. Hosted by the Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the KIWSF will showcase the growing diversity of India’s sports ecosystem.

A Big Moment for Jammu & Kashmir Sports

This will be the second Khelo India event in Jammu & Kashmir this year, after Gulmarg successfully hosted the snow events of the Khelo India Winter Games in March. The KIWSF reinforces the region’s position as a multi-season sports hub—offering world-class venues for both winter and water sports.

Over 400 athletes from 36 States and Union Territories are expected to participate, competing in medal events such as rowing, canoeing, and kayaking. Demonstration events will include water skiing, the traditional Shikara race, and the thrilling dragon boat race, bringing both modern and cultural sporting elements to the forefront.

Mascot and Logo: Symbols of Sport and Nature

The Himalayan Kingfisher mascot, with its striking orange and blue plumage, represents energy, tranquillity, and the natural splendour of Kashmir. As the festival’s ambassador, it promotes eco-friendly sports, tourism, and youth engagement across the country.

The festival’s logo artistically captures the essence of Kashmir—a Shikara gliding gracefully across Dal Lake, framed by snow-capped mountains and pine forests. The reflections on the water symbolise serenity, while the Khelo India colours connect tradition, nature, and the vibrancy of sport.

Leaders Hail the Initiative

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Jammu & Kashmir Minister for Youth Services and Sports Shri Satish Sharma and MLA Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq, who also released the official kits for the Games.

“Gulmarg has already become the winter games capital of the country, and now Dal Lake will become the water sports hub of India,” said Mr Sadiq. “This is a proud moment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

A Festival for Sport, Culture, and Tourism

The KIWSF is more than just a sporting competition—it is expected to boost local tourism, promote sustainable water sports, and provide a platform for young athletes to shine. By integrating cultural showcases and traditional sports such as the Shikara race, the festival highlights the rich heritage of Kashmir alongside its modern sporting ambitions.

With a picturesque setting, competitive events, and strong institutional backing, the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 promises to be a landmark event—cementing Dal Lake’s status as the nation’s premier water sports destination.