Varoon Parmar Shines at Inaugural Asia-Pacific Golf Mid-Amateur Championship

Varoon Parmar, a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army, demonstrated his golfing excellence by securing a solo fifth place finish at the inaugural Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Mid-Amateur Championship held Thursday.

Competing as part of the Indian Golf Union (IGU) squad, Parmar completed rounds of 72, 68, and 76, culminating in an even-par 216, also earning runner-up status in Category C for ages 38-46.

Earlier this year, the 43-year-old triumphed at the World Military Golf Championships in Kenya and placed runner-up at the IGU Senior & Mid-Amateur Golf Championship, establishing a consistent track record of success.

Among his compatriots, Arjun Singh secured third in Category C and finished seventh overall. Ranjit Singh achieved a tied ninth position, while Simarjeet Singh and Ashish Kapoor concluded their rounds with notable placements.

