Scott Barrett Leads All Blacks Charge Against Argentina in Rugby Championship

Scott Barrett has made a comeback from injury to captain the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship opener against Argentina, scheduled for Saturday in Córdoba. He replaces his unavailability during the last two tests against France due to a calf injury. Barrett returns to join Netherlands-born lock Fabian Holland in the second row.

All Blacks' head coach Scott Robertson, having experimented in the last test against France, chose a robust team for the match against the Pumas, excluding all uncapped players. As a result, Finlay Christie replaces Kyle Preston as back-up scrumhalf, and Samipeni Finau provides loose forward cover over Simon Parker.

"We've had an excellent week of training in Buenos Aires, and the group is eager to perform," Robertson commented. Reflecting on the tactics, he added, "We understand the Pumas' identity as a fast and physical team, and we've assembled a squad ready to embrace the challenge."