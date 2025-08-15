MS Dhoni: The Ageless Maestro of Indian Cricket Bids Farewell

Left Menu

On August 15, 2020, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, ending a career that transformed Indian cricket. A revered captain and wicketkeeper, Dhoni's legacy includes numerous records and trophies. His calm leadership and remarkable achievements have left an indelible mark on the sport.

15-08-2025
MS Dhoni (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Five years ago, on August 15, 2020, India's cricketing icon MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, a move that left the cricket world in stunned silence. Known for his strategic brilliance and calm leadership, Dhoni's career set new benchmarks in Indian cricket, capturing numerous prestigious titles.

A sparse message on Instagram marked his farewell, thanking fans for their support and stating, "From 1929 hrs consider me as retired." Dhoni's illustrious career included winning every major ICC trophy available, and his modest yet influential tenure as captain forever changed the landscape of the sport in India.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, India clinched the T20 World Cup in 2007, the ODI World Cup in 2011, and the Champions Trophy in 2013. Amassing 17,266 runs and achieving 829 dismissals in 538 matches, his statistical dominance is evident. Despite retiring from Test cricket in 2014, he maintained his prowess in the ODI and T20I formats and continues to play to this day in the Indian Premier League.

