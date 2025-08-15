South Africa Forced into Last-Minute Change for Rugby Championship Opener
South Africa has made a late alteration to its bench for the Rugby Championship opener against Australia due to an injury to Jan-Hendrik Wessels. Prop Boan Venter replaces Wessels. The team now features a 5-3 forward to back split, altering the dynamics of their 'Bomb Squad'.
South Africa has been compelled to adjust its lineup for the Rugby Championship opener against Australia at Ellis Park, Johannesburg, after Jan-Hendrik Wessels sustained an injury during training. Prop Boan Venter steps in for Wessels, fresh off his debut against Georgia last month.
Venter, alongside fellow prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye and seasoned hooker Bongi Mbonambi, will comprise the front-row replacements. The change has prompted South Africa to adopt a 5-3 division between forwards and backs on their bench, potentially impacting the efficacy of the 'Bomb Squad'.
The revised squad will see several key players including captain Siya Kolisi and formidable forwards like Pieter-Steph du Toit and Eben Etzebeth. This strategic reshuffle aims to maintain the Springboks' competitive edge in the tournament.
