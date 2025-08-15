Cricketing Stars and Coach Gambhir Share Independence Day Spirit

India's cricket fraternity joined in celebrating the nation's 79th Independence Day with heartfelt sentiments. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, attending the Bhasma Aarti at Ujjain's Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, shared a moving message on Instagram, expressing devotion: 'My country, my identity, my life. Jai Hind.'

Among the players, stylish batsman KL Rahul took to social media, proudly declaring his love for the nation: 'Celebrating the spirit of India today. Jai Hind. Proud to call it home. Happy Independence Day.' Not to be outdone, pace bowler Mohammed Shami shared an image of himself waving the flag, captioned: 'Freedom in our mind, pride in our soul.'

As India looks forward to its Asia Cup campaign, starting September 9, the team's record under Gambhir includes commanding victories in 12 of 15 T20 matches. This impressive streak features triumphs against teams like Sri Lanka and South Africa abroad, with much-needed wins against Bangladesh and England on home soil. Meanwhile, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, key in levelling a series against England, also posted his patriotic fervor with a flag-waving snap.

(With inputs from agencies.)