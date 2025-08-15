Left Menu

Steve Smith Eyes Olympic Dream Amidst Challenging Pathway in T20I Cricket

Steve Smith is eager to join Australia's T20I squad for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Despite the challenges, the iconic cricketer is determined to seize the opportunity to represent his country in cricket's Olympic return after 128 years. Smith's aspirations signal a new chapter in his illustrious career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 15:15 IST
Steve Smith (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Steve Smith, one of Australia's cricketing legends, has set his sights on an ambitious goal - joining the national T20I team for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Acknowledging the challenges ahead, Smith referred to the journey as a "tricky" path yet remains undeterred, as reported by Sky Sports.

Cricket's anticipated return to the Olympic Games after 128 years has sparked significant interest. Smith, who will turn 39 by the time the Games commence, is eager to contribute to Australia's efforts on this prestigious stage. "Competing in the Olympics has always been a dream of mine," Smith shared with Sky Sports.

While Smith has enjoyed success in various formats, including World Cups and the Ashes, this new opportunity invigorates him. Despite retiring from ODIs, his last T20I appearance was in February 2024. As cricket returns to the Olympic fold, Smith's determination to compete highlights his enduring passion for the sport.

