Leipzig's Strategic Signing: Rômulo Steps In
Leipzig reinvests the funds from Benjamin Sesko's transfer to Manchester United by acquiring Brazilian forward Rômulo for up to 25 million euros. The 23-year-old, who impressed with 17 goals in Turkey, brings versatility and physicality to Leipzig ahead of their upcoming season in the German Cup and Bundesliga.
15-08-2025
Leipzig is putting the transfer fee received from Benjamin Sesko's move to Manchester United to good use by signing Brazilian striker Rômulo.
The club secured the 23-year-old on a five-year deal from Goztepe, following an impressive season with 17 goals in Turkish competitions.
Sources indicate the deal could amount to 25 million euros, including future add-ons, marking a significant investment in a player praised for his physical prowess and technical skills. Rômulo adds depth to Leipzig's attack as they prepare to face Sandhausen in the German Cup and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga opener.
