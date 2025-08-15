Left Menu

Leipzig's Strategic Signing: Rômulo Steps In

Leipzig reinvests the funds from Benjamin Sesko's transfer to Manchester United by acquiring Brazilian forward Rômulo for up to 25 million euros. The 23-year-old, who impressed with 17 goals in Turkey, brings versatility and physicality to Leipzig ahead of their upcoming season in the German Cup and Bundesliga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leipzig | Updated: 15-08-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 15:38 IST
Leipzig's Strategic Signing: Rômulo Steps In
  • Country:
  • Germany

Leipzig is putting the transfer fee received from Benjamin Sesko's move to Manchester United to good use by signing Brazilian striker Rômulo.

The club secured the 23-year-old on a five-year deal from Goztepe, following an impressive season with 17 goals in Turkish competitions.

Sources indicate the deal could amount to 25 million euros, including future add-ons, marking a significant investment in a player praised for his physical prowess and technical skills. Rômulo adds depth to Leipzig's attack as they prepare to face Sandhausen in the German Cup and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga opener.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025