Vincent Keymer Secures Historic Victory at the Chennai Grand Masters 2025

Vincent Keymer clinched the Chennai Grand Masters 2025 title, becoming the first sole champion with a round remaining. His win also placed him in the world's top 10 rankings. Meanwhile, tight races in both the Masters and Challengers categories promise an exciting final round at India's premier chess event.

Vincent Keymer in action during Chennai Grand Masters 2025 (Image: MGD1). Image Credit: ANI
Vincent Keymer has emerged as the undisputed champion at the Chennai Grand Masters 2025, securing the title with a round to spare. The 20-year-old German achieved a draw against Dutchman Jordan van Foreest, cementing his place as the first sole champion in the tournament's history.

This triumph not only marked a personal milestone for Keymer by placing him in the top 10 of the world's live chess rankings but also underscored his swift ascent among the sport's elite. Organized by MGD1, 2025's edition of India's strongest classical chess event featured a Rs 1 crore prize pool and the prospect of FIDE Circuit points for future qualifications.

Elsewhere, the Masters category saw an uncommon result, with all games ending in draws, leaving second and third positions up for grabs. Meanwhile, in the Challengers section, GM Pranesh M maintained his lead heading into the final day. Chess enthusiasts can catch the concluding action live with comprehensive on-ground experiences at the Hyatt Regency Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

