Ankita Dhyani Smashes National Record at Grand Slam Jerusalem

Olympian Ankita Dhyani set a new national record in the women's 2000m steeplechase, clocking a remarkable 6-minute 13.92 seconds at the Grand Slam Jerusalem meet. This achievement not only earned her a gold medal but also bolstered her chances for the World Championships in Tokyo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 16:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning athletic feat, Olympian Ankita Dhyani shattered the women's 2000m steeplechase national record while clinching gold at the Grand Slam Jerusalem in Israel.

The 23-year-old achieved a time of 6:13.92, surpassing the previous national record of 6:14.38 held by Parul Chaudhary, marking a significant milestone in her athletic career.

This victory not only added to her accolades but strengthened her bid to qualify for the 3000m steeplechase at the World Championships in Tokyo next month, thanks to the ranking points accrued from this race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

