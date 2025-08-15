Steve Smith Predicts Challenging Wickets for England in 2025-26 Ashes

Australian cricket icon Steve Smith has expressed concerns about the challenging nature of wickets in Australia over the past years, forecasting a tough trial for England's batters in the upcoming 2025-26 Ashes series. The highly anticipated clash is scheduled between November 21, 2025, and January 8, 2026.

Speaking in a video interview on Sky Sports, Smith acknowledged England's aggressive play style but emphasized the challenges posed by Australia's conditions. He highlighted the significance of the series, which is a part of the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship, as a pivotal contest.

Smith, revered for his exceptional Ashes record, underlined the advantage held by Australia's experienced bowlers. With Pat Cummins leading the team, Australia aims to defend the title, while Ben Stokes' England seeks to reclaim glory on foreign turf.