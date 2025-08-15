Venkatesh Prasad Joins KSCA Election Race Amid Controversy

Venkatesh Prasad, the former Indian cricket pacer, has announced his candidacy for the upcoming Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) elections, expected to occur between October and November. Prasad, who previously served as vice-president under Anil Kumble from 2013 to 2016, is returning after a hiatus from administration.

His decision comes in the wake of a significant controversy involving the KSCA, where 11 fans died during a stampede at a celebration event. Following this tragedy, key KSCA officials resigned, taking moral responsibility amidst ongoing legal proceedings.

Prasad, known for his roles as coach and commentator, will campaign alongside veteran administrator Vinay Mruthyunjaya. Their candidacy reflects a broader trend in cricket administration, with figures like Sourav Ganguly similarly returning to administrative roles.