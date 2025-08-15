Left Menu

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Joins Leeds: A New Beginning

England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has joined the newly promoted Premier League team Leeds United on a free transfer after his contract with Everton expired. The 28-year-old has signed a three-year contract and is excited about the new chapter, having scored 57 Premier League goals in his career.

In a significant move within the Premier League, England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has secured a spot with Leeds United. The newly promoted team announced the signing on Friday, following the expiration of Calvert-Lewin's contract with Everton.

The 28-year-old brings with him a promising track record, having scored 57 Premier League goals during his tenure with Everton. Despite a challenging last season with only three goals in 26 appearances, Calvert-Lewin is enthusiastic about his fresh start at Elland Road.

Leeds confirmed a three-year contract for Calvert-Lewin, who expressed a youthful eagerness to represent his new club. Leeds will face Everton in their first Premier League match on Monday, marking a swift encounter with Calvert-Lewin's former team.

