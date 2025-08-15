Left Menu

Siya Kolisi: A New Challenge at No. 8 Against Australia

South Africa's captain, Siya Kolisi, shifts to No. 8 for the first time in a Springbok jersey against Australia. The move counters the Wallabies' breakdown play. Kolisi, who has played at No. 8 for the Sharks, adjusts his role while coach Rassie Erasmus emphasizes team effort in this Rugby Championship clash.

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi is set to play his first match at No. 8 for the Springboks against Australia, marking a new tactical change for the Rugby Championship opener at Ellis Park.

Kolisi, who previously played at No. 8 for the Sharks, will adjust his role to bolster South Africa's effectiveness at breakdowns against the formidable Wallabies. Coach Rassie Erasmus highlighted the importance of teamwork in this area, as Kolisi, Marco van Staden, and Pieter-Steph du Toit are expected to be key players.

Despite being favorites, Kolisi warns against underestimating Australia, noting their recent strong performance against the British & Irish Lions. The focus, he says, remains solely on this match as they prepare for a tougher challenge against New Zealand later in the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

