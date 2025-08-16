Catastrophic Crash: Brazil's F50 Catamaran Out of Germany Sail Grand Prix

The Brazil team will be absent from the Germany Sail Grand Prix after their F50 catamaran sustained damage during a practice session. The incident occurred when the French team, under Quentin Delapierre's leadership, faced a mishap, leading Brazil to capsize.

A subsequent high-speed nosedive saw Brazil's catamaran come to a sudden halt. With an investigation in motion, the Brazil team will not compete this weekend. The French team races against time to repair their vessel for the event.

SailGP stated that while France's Delapierre was hospitalized for a check-up, no injuries were reported. Despite Brazil's setback, the series continues, with the standings led by New Zealand's Black Foils.

(With inputs from agencies.)