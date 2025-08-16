Shubhankar Sharma Struggles Amid Penge's Dominance at Danish Golf Championship

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma began his Danish Golf Championship with an even-par 71 at Furesø Golf Klub, placing him in a tie for 70th and requiring a substantial improvement in the second round to make the cut. Sharma, who has not surpassed the cut since the Indian Open in March, aims to reverse his streak and continue competing in Denmark. Meanwhile, compatriot Veer Ahlawat's 2-over 73 has left him tied for 113th, facing significant challenges ahead.

Sharma had a promising start, securing a birdie on the sixth hole. However, he stumbled with three consecutive bogeys from the eighth through the tenth holes. He later regained form with birdies on the 12th, 16th, and 18th holes, compensating for a bogey on the 14th and concluding at even par. At the top of the leaderboard, England's Marco Penge showcased an impeccable, bogey-free 7-under 64, setting a new course record and establishing a two-shot lead. Penge's round included birdies on the third, sixth, 11th, 13th, and 14th holes, concluding with an eagle on the 18th. He holds strong standing, being fifth in the Race to Dubai rankings.

Trailing by two strokes are five players sharing second place: 2018 Open Champion Francesco Molinari, past Danish Golf Championship victor Rasmus Højgaard, Canadian Aaron Cockerill, Germany's Jeremy Paul, and Scotland's Marc Warren. Rasmus shot eight birdies in a 5-under 66. Last year's runner-up, Lucas Bjerregaard, is among those tied for seventh. Nicolai Højgaard captured attention with two eagles over a three-hole stretch, closing in at 3-under 68 for a share of 14th place, amid impressive feats like holing out from 111 yards and 144 yards at the 12th and 14th holes respectively.

