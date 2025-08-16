Left Menu

Shubhankar Sharma Struggles Amid Penge's Dominance at Danish Golf Championship

At the Danish Golf Championship, Shubhankar Sharma carded an even-par 71, tying for 70th. Marco Penge led with a course record 7-under 64. Veer Ahlawat posted 2-over 73. Five golfers, including Francesco Molinari, trailed Penge by two shots. Nicolai Højgaard made two memorable eagles, sharing 14th place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 07:51 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 07:51 IST
Shubhankar Sharma Struggles Amid Penge's Dominance at Danish Golf Championship
Shubhankar Sharma. (Image: Asian Tour). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma began his Danish Golf Championship with an even-par 71 at Furesø Golf Klub, placing him in a tie for 70th and requiring a substantial improvement in the second round to make the cut. Sharma, who has not surpassed the cut since the Indian Open in March, aims to reverse his streak and continue competing in Denmark. Meanwhile, compatriot Veer Ahlawat's 2-over 73 has left him tied for 113th, facing significant challenges ahead.

Sharma had a promising start, securing a birdie on the sixth hole. However, he stumbled with three consecutive bogeys from the eighth through the tenth holes. He later regained form with birdies on the 12th, 16th, and 18th holes, compensating for a bogey on the 14th and concluding at even par. At the top of the leaderboard, England's Marco Penge showcased an impeccable, bogey-free 7-under 64, setting a new course record and establishing a two-shot lead. Penge's round included birdies on the third, sixth, 11th, 13th, and 14th holes, concluding with an eagle on the 18th. He holds strong standing, being fifth in the Race to Dubai rankings.

Trailing by two strokes are five players sharing second place: 2018 Open Champion Francesco Molinari, past Danish Golf Championship victor Rasmus Højgaard, Canadian Aaron Cockerill, Germany's Jeremy Paul, and Scotland's Marc Warren. Rasmus shot eight birdies in a 5-under 66. Last year's runner-up, Lucas Bjerregaard, is among those tied for seventh. Nicolai Højgaard captured attention with two eagles over a three-hole stretch, closing in at 3-under 68 for a share of 14th place, amid impressive feats like holing out from 111 yards and 144 yards at the 12th and 14th holes respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025