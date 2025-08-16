Left Menu

Rayhan Thomas Makes the Cut at Albertsons Boise Open

Rayhan Thomas played a second round of 1-under 70 at the Hillcrest Country Club, making the cut at the Albertsons Boise Open on the Korn Ferry Tour. Although he slipped to 33rd place, he still advanced. Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju narrowly missed the cut, while Philip Knowles led the pack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boise | Updated: 16-08-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 12:40 IST
Rayhan Thomas
  • Country:
  • United States

Rayhan Thomas showcased resilience and skill as he played a commendable second round of 1-under 70 at the Hillcrest Country Club, successfully making the cut for the Albertsons Boise Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Despite dropping to 33rd position from eighth, Thomas secured his advancement to the next stage. His round was highlighted by three birdies and two bogeys, leaving him with a combined score of seven under. Meanwhile, Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju narrowly missed the cut by just one stroke, having finished at five under par.

Julian Suri, tied with Thomas, also progressed. Leading the pack, Philip Knowles delivered an impressive bogey-free round, scoring 7-under 64 and securing the lead at the tournament's halfway mark.

