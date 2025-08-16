Left Menu

Saptak Talwar Shines with Bogey-Free Round at Vierumäki Finnish Challenge

Saptak Talwar delivered an impressive bogey-free second round at the Vierumäki Finnish Challenge, securing a spot at Tied 36th with rounds of 73-67 at the Par-72 Cooke Course. He achieved three birdies and an eagle. George Mason leads the tournament, followed closely by Anton Albers and David Law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vierumaki | Updated: 16-08-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 13:15 IST
Saptak Talwar impressed at the Vierumäki Finnish Challenge by delivering a flawless second round, securing a Tied 36th position with game rounds of 73 and 67 at the 72-par Cooke Course.

Talwar's performance was highlighted by three birdies and an eagle, boosting his standings.

Englishman George Mason emerged as the leader at the halfway point with an impressive 6-under 66, following a first-day score of 7-under 65. Close contenders include Anton Albers and third-place David Law.

