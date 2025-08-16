Saptak Talwar Shines with Bogey-Free Round at Vierumäki Finnish Challenge
Saptak Talwar delivered an impressive bogey-free second round at the Vierumäki Finnish Challenge, securing a spot at Tied 36th with rounds of 73-67 at the Par-72 Cooke Course. He achieved three birdies and an eagle. George Mason leads the tournament, followed closely by Anton Albers and David Law.
Talwar's performance was highlighted by three birdies and an eagle, boosting his standings.
Englishman George Mason emerged as the leader at the halfway point with an impressive 6-under 66, following a first-day score of 7-under 65. Close contenders include Anton Albers and third-place David Law.
