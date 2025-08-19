Oscar Piastri to Zoom Past Personal Grandstand at Australian GP

Formula 1 championship leader Oscar Piastri is set to enjoy a personal milestone as the Australian Grand Prix unveils the Piastri Grandstand at Melbourne's Albert Park. Positioned on the main straight, opposite the pit lane, the grandstand honors the young driver's incredible achievements this season.

The 24-year-old native of Melbourne has taken the F1 world by storm, currently leading the championship with 284 points after 14 of 24 races, including 12 podium finishes. Known for his competitive spirit and skillful driving, Piastri finished second to teammate Lando Norris in the recent Hungarian Grand Prix.

Alongside legendary Australian drivers like Jack Brabham, Alan Jones, Daniel Ricciardo, and Mark Webber, Piastri joins an elite group with a dedicated grandstand. Piastri expressed his excitement, stating, "It feels very surreal, and I never thought this would happen but the support is incredible." The 2026 Australian GP will be held on March 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)