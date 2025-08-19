South Africa Suffer Blow as Rabada Injured, Australia Win Toss

South Africa faced a major hurdle as star pace bowler Kagiso Rabada was sidelined with an ankle injury, casting doubt on their chances in the ODI series against Australia that commenced on Tuesday.

The visiting Australians, fresh from a T20 series victory, chose to field first in Cairns, eager to continue their winning momentum.

Despite Rabada's absence, South Africa is bolstered by the ODI debuts of Dewald Brevis and Prenelan Subrayen, with Temba Bavuma making a return for his first ODI since the team's World Test Championship victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)