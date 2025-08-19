South Africa Suffer Blow as Rabada Injured, Australia Win Toss
Kagiso Rabada's ankle injury is a significant setback for South Africa in their ODI series against Australia. As the series begins in Cairns, Rabada is replaced by Kewena Maphaka in the squad. Despite the injury, the IDI debuts of Dewald Brevis and Prenelan Subrayen bring new energy to the team.
South Africa faced a major hurdle as star pace bowler Kagiso Rabada was sidelined with an ankle injury, casting doubt on their chances in the ODI series against Australia that commenced on Tuesday.
The visiting Australians, fresh from a T20 series victory, chose to field first in Cairns, eager to continue their winning momentum.
Despite Rabada's absence, South Africa is bolstered by the ODI debuts of Dewald Brevis and Prenelan Subrayen, with Temba Bavuma making a return for his first ODI since the team's World Test Championship victory.
