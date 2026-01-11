Dewald Brevis Unfazed by External Pressure Ahead of T20 World Cup

South Africa's emerging cricket talent Dewald Brevis has confidently dismissed concerns about external pressures, asserting that such noise remains constant regardless of whether one is participating in SA20 or the World Cup. Currently playing for Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 league, Brevis is focused on enjoying his game as he eyes the T20 World Cup in 2026.

'It's always external noise, whether it's the SA20 or the World Cup; the essence of the game remains the same,' Brevis stated. 'I plan to enjoy and play my game, unaffected by the outside world.' While relishing the current SA20 season, Brevis finds excitement in the forthcoming World Cup.

Having made his T20I debut against Australia in Durban in August 2023, the 22-year-old has demonstrated impressive form, scoring 469 runs with a strike rate of 173.70 in 19 matches. Meanwhile, Pretoria Capitals captain, Keshav Maharaj, part of South Africa's 15-member squad for the 2026 World Cup, expresses a focus on accumulating match practice without overthinking.

Veteran spinner Maharaj, who has taken 38 wickets in 40 T20Is, led Pretoria Capitals to a recent victory over Durban Super Giants. Maharaj underlines the nature of T20 cricket, advising to trust the process and persist in efforts, as the game's outcome can be unpredictable.