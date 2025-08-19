Left Menu

PCB Downgrades Babar Azam and Rizwan Amid Contract Overhaul

The Pakistan Cricket Board has revised its central contracts, demoting former captain Babar Azam and current ODI skipper Mohammed Rizwan to category 'B'. The PCB chose not to place any player in the elite category, expanding the list to 30 players, with notable promotions and new additions.

Updated: 19-08-2025 12:40 IST
PCB Downgrades Babar Azam and Rizwan Amid Contract Overhaul
In a significant reshuffle, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has demoted former captain Babar Azam and current ODI skipper Mohammed Rizwan to category 'B' in its latest central contracts, announced Tuesday.

This year's contract list from the PCB sees the complete absence of players in the elite category, with 30 cricketers spread across categories 'B', 'C', and 'D'. This decision follows a series of poor performances by Babar and Rizwan in major tournaments, including last year's T20 World Cup.

The board has incorporated 12 new players into the pool of contracted athletes and has granted promotions to T20 skipper Salman Ali Agha and speedster Haris Rauf. Unlike last year, the list includes ten players each in categories 'B', 'C', and 'D'.

