Indian Marksmen Clinch Silver at Asian Shooting Championship

The Indian shooting team, consisting of Anmol Jain, Saurabh Chaudhary, and Aditya Malra, secured a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol team event at the Asian Shooting Championship 2025 in Kazakhstan. China's team won gold, while Iran took bronze. Anmol also excelled individually, finishing sixth.

Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary (Photo: Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the Asian Shooting Championship 2025 in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, the Indian shooting team of Anmol Jain, Saurabh Chaudhary, and Aditya Malra delivered a commendable performance. They opened India's medal tally by claiming silver in the men's 10m air pistol team event, finishing with a total of 1735-52x, just behind China's team, who won gold with 1744-51x, as reported by Olympics.com.

The bronze medal went to the Islamic Republic of Iran, who scored 1733-62x. In the individual competition, Anmol Jain was the only Indian to reach the finals, securing ninth place with a score of 580-17x. Although India's Amit Sharma and Varun Tomar excelled in the qualification rounds, they competed for Ranking Points Only (RPO) and did not reach the final.

Aditya Malra and Saurabh Chaudhary finished 13th and 21st in qualifications, respectively. In the finals, Anmol Jain managed a sixth-place finish, while China's Hu Kai clinched the gold. The Indian shooting squad, including Olympian Manu Bhaker, consists of 35 senior members, with 129 junior shooters also participating in various events at the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

