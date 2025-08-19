Unstoppable Sports: From Tennis Triumphs to MLB Walk-Off Thrills

The world of sports was bustling with high-stakes action and memorable victories this week. The Colorado Rockies broke their losing streak by defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers with a dramatic walk-off win, thanks to the efforts of Ezequiel Tovar and Warming Bernabel in the final inning.

In basketball, the injury scare that marred Luka Doncic's performances was put to rest, clearing the way for him to represent Slovenia in the upcoming EuroBasket competition. Meanwhile, tennis saw Iga Swiatek asserting her dominance by clinching the Cincinnati Open, while Carlos Alcaraz won the same tournament after an unfortunate mid-match exit by Jannik Sinner.

Elsewhere, the Miami Dolphins bolstered their lineup by onboarding veteran edge rusher Matthew Judon, while New England Patriots' executive Eliot Wolf showed willingness to trade for top talent. Challenges emerged for MLB players like Ketel Marte and Jake Burger, who faced internal and physical hurdles, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)