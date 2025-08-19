Left Menu

Ramandeep Singh's Century in Buchi Babu Tournament: A Breakthrough Moment

Punjab all-rounder Ramandeep Singh hits a 101-ball 111 in the Buchi Babu tournament, marking a personal milestone despite the event not having first-class status. His performance stands out in Punjab's challenging innings, highlighting his evolving skills since his formidable IPL season with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ramandeep Singh. (Photo: KKR). Image Credit: ANI
In a compelling display of skill and determination, Punjab's all-rounder Ramandeep Singh reached a significant milestone in his cricket career, scoring 111 runs from 101 balls during a Buchi Babu tournament match against Hyderabad. The tournament, lacking first-class status, is currently taking place in Tamil Nadu, drawing several competitive teams.

Despite Punjab losing opener Jaskaranvir Singh in the innings' third ball, Ramandeep anchored the team. His innings, including four boundaries and eight sixes, came at a time when Punjab was struggling after losing wickets in clusters and was at 168/4. The early stability was provided by Prabhsimran Singh, who scored 69 runs and U19 World Cup star Uday Saharan, who made 113 runs, forming a vital 103-run partnership.

Ramandeep's recent performance follows his notable stint in the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, where he scored 125 runs at a blistering strike rate. His recent international debut for India in T20Is, although limited, marks his promising journey in cricket. This century could signal a transformative phase in his sporting career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

