India's Young Shuttlers Set to Shine at BWF World Junior Championships
Fast-rising shuttlers Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda, alongside the boys' doubles pair of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu, will represent India at the BWF World Junior Championships in Guwahati from October 6-19. The Indian squad aims to make a mark with a strong lineup.
Rising stars Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda are among the 25-member Indian squad set to make an impact at the BWF World Junior Championships in Guwahati from October 6 to 19.
This robust lineup includes the boys' doubles duo Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu, enhancing a stellar Indian contingent featuring Asian Junior Championships bronze medallist Vennala Kalagotla and Rakshitha Sree.
India's strong track record at the event includes 11 medals, and as hosts, expectations are high to see Indian shuttlers achieve podium finishes once more.
