Left Menu

India's Young Shuttlers Set to Shine at BWF World Junior Championships

Fast-rising shuttlers Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda, alongside the boys' doubles pair of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu, will represent India at the BWF World Junior Championships in Guwahati from October 6-19. The Indian squad aims to make a mark with a strong lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:44 IST
India's Young Shuttlers Set to Shine at BWF World Junior Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rising stars Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda are among the 25-member Indian squad set to make an impact at the BWF World Junior Championships in Guwahati from October 6 to 19.

This robust lineup includes the boys' doubles duo Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu, enhancing a stellar Indian contingent featuring Asian Junior Championships bronze medallist Vennala Kalagotla and Rakshitha Sree.

India's strong track record at the event includes 11 medals, and as hosts, expectations are high to see Indian shuttlers achieve podium finishes once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025