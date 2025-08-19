Left Menu

India's T20 Squad Announcement: Shubman Gill's Return & Bumrah's Inclusion

India's T20 squad for the Asia Cup in UAE includes Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer miss out as India prepares under captain Suryakumar Yadav. The squad boasts opening options with Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Sanju Samson, with key matches ahead.

19-08-2025
Defending champions India have announced their squad for next month's Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, featuring Shubman Gill and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah. Both players are expected to play pivotal roles in the upcoming tournament, as India faces strong opposition.

The squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, sees the exclusion of promising batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and middle-order athlete Shreyas Iyer. Indian selectors cited the presence of multiple opening options, such as Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Sanju Samson, to strengthen the team, given their strategic blend of experience and versatility.

Despite Yashasvi's impressive record, chief selector Ajit Agarkar emphasized the importance of balance, expressing hope that Yashasvi's time will soon come. With crucial matches lined up against hosts UAE and rivals Pakistan, India's squad balance is aimed at securing dominance in the upcoming challenges.

