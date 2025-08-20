Left Menu

Gukesh Shines in Sinquefield Cup with Victory Over Abdusattorov

World champion D Gukesh recovered from early setbacks to win against former world rapid champion Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the Sinquefield Cup. Meanwhile, Alireza Firouzja showcased his endgame skills, and Praggnanandhaa, Aronian, and Firouzja lead the tournament after the second round with 1.5 points each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stlouis | Updated: 20-08-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 12:04 IST
Gukesh Shines in Sinquefield Cup with Victory Over Abdusattorov
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turnaround at the Sinquefield Cup, world champion D Gukesh emerged victorious over former world rapid champion Nodirbek Abdusattorov, overcoming initial setbacks with strategic prowess.

Meanwhile, the chessboard witnessed calculated maneuvers from Alireza Firouzja of France, who demonstrated remarkable endgame finesse against Poland's Duda Jan-Krzysztof. This mastery earned Firouzja a place among the tournament leaders alongside Praggnanandhaa R and Levon Aronian.

The competition remains fierce as the prize pool of USD 375,000 attracts global attention, with seven rounds remaining. Current leaders Firouzja, Praggnanandhaa, and Aronian hold 1.5 points each, while Gukesh joins the pursuit closely behind in joint fourth place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025