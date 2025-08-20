Gukesh Shines in Sinquefield Cup with Victory Over Abdusattorov

In a dramatic turnaround at the Sinquefield Cup, world champion D Gukesh emerged victorious over former world rapid champion Nodirbek Abdusattorov, overcoming initial setbacks with strategic prowess.

Meanwhile, the chessboard witnessed calculated maneuvers from Alireza Firouzja of France, who demonstrated remarkable endgame finesse against Poland's Duda Jan-Krzysztof. This mastery earned Firouzja a place among the tournament leaders alongside Praggnanandhaa R and Levon Aronian.

The competition remains fierce as the prize pool of USD 375,000 attracts global attention, with seven rounds remaining. Current leaders Firouzja, Praggnanandhaa, and Aronian hold 1.5 points each, while Gukesh joins the pursuit closely behind in joint fourth place.

