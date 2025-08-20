Left Menu

Saint Lucia Kings Clinch Thrilling Win Over Patriots in Last-ball CPL Drama

Defending champions Saint Lucia Kings edged past St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by three runs in a nail-biting finish at the CPL 2025. Heroic performances from Roston Chase and Jason Holder lit up the match. Despite a rain-affected tournament start, SLK secured a crucial victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 13:04 IST
Saint Lucia Kings Clinch Thrilling Win Over Patriots in Last-ball CPL Drama
Team Saint Lucia Kings (Photo: CPL). Image Credit: ANI

The Caribbean Premier League 2025 witnessed a thrilling encounter as defending champions Saint Lucia Kings narrowly defeated the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by three runs in a nail-biting finish at Werner Park. This victory marked SLK's first win of the season after their initial match was cancelled due to rain.

Asked to bat first, Saint Lucia Kings posted an imposing total of 200 runs. Key contributions came from Johnson Charles, who scored 52 off 28 balls, and Roston Chase, who hit 61 off 38 balls while also taking two crucial wickets, earning him the player of the match accolade. Tim David added a valuable 46 off 23 balls, propelling SLK to a competitive score.

Pursuing the target, the Patriots remained competitive throughout, led by a blistering 63 off 29 balls by Jason Holder and a steady half-century from Navian Bidaisee. However, they fell just short, finishing at 197/6. Saint Lucia Kings' bowlers, including captain David Wiese and Khary Pierre, each claimed two wickets to seal the win. SLK will next face the Trinbago Knight Riders on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025