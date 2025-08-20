Saint Lucia Kings Clinch Thrilling Win Over Patriots in Last-ball CPL Drama

The Caribbean Premier League 2025 witnessed a thrilling encounter as defending champions Saint Lucia Kings narrowly defeated the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by three runs in a nail-biting finish at Werner Park. This victory marked SLK's first win of the season after their initial match was cancelled due to rain.

Asked to bat first, Saint Lucia Kings posted an imposing total of 200 runs. Key contributions came from Johnson Charles, who scored 52 off 28 balls, and Roston Chase, who hit 61 off 38 balls while also taking two crucial wickets, earning him the player of the match accolade. Tim David added a valuable 46 off 23 balls, propelling SLK to a competitive score.

Pursuing the target, the Patriots remained competitive throughout, led by a blistering 63 off 29 balls by Jason Holder and a steady half-century from Navian Bidaisee. However, they fell just short, finishing at 197/6. Saint Lucia Kings' bowlers, including captain David Wiese and Khary Pierre, each claimed two wickets to seal the win. SLK will next face the Trinbago Knight Riders on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)