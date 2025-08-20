Day in Sports: Highlights and Controversies from the Field

In MLB action, the Detroit Tigers secured a narrow 1-0 victory over the Houston Astros in the 10th inning, thanks to Gleyber Torres' patient play, walking with bases loaded. Meanwhile, in the WTA's Monterrey Open, Croatia's Antonia Ruzic stunned No. 8 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a decisive match.

Off the field, Sportsnet reports the Hoffmann family as serious contenders to purchase the Pittsburgh Penguins from Fenway Sports Group. The NHL team's potential sale has garnered significant attention, with the owners reportedly leaning toward selling a minority stake to a passive partner.

Notably, former No. 1 pick Jameis Winston remains with the New York Giants, as the team's management clarified their disinterest in trading the quarterback. Additionally, MLB suspended Mariners' Victor Robles for a bat-throwing incident, while Aaron Boone addressed Aaron Judge's injury concerns at the Yankees.

