India's Squad Selected for Asia Cup: Road to World Cup Begins
The Indian men's hockey team for the Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar, retains core players Rajinder Singh, Shilanand Lakra, and Dilpreet Singh. The tournament, crucial for 2024 World Cup qualification, is set from August 29 to September 7. Harmanpreet Singh leads an experienced squad focusing on balance and strength.
- Country:
- India
The Indian men's hockey team for the upcoming Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar, has been announced, and it includes familiar faces. Mid-fielder Rajinder Singh, along with forwards Shilanand Lakra and Dilpreet Singh, maintain their spots in the squad.
The tournament, a gateway to next year's FIH Men's World Cup hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands, will take place from August 29 to September 7. Star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will continue as team captain.
The 18-member team combines experienced players with promising talents, aiming to secure World Cup qualification. Coach Craig Fulton emphasized the importance of having a squad adept at managing high-pressure scenarios, noting the squad's depth and leadership across all lines.
(With inputs from agencies.)