India's Squad Selected for Asia Cup: Road to World Cup Begins

The Indian men's hockey team for the upcoming Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar, has been announced, and it includes familiar faces. Mid-fielder Rajinder Singh, along with forwards Shilanand Lakra and Dilpreet Singh, maintain their spots in the squad.

The tournament, a gateway to next year's FIH Men's World Cup hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands, will take place from August 29 to September 7. Star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will continue as team captain.

The 18-member team combines experienced players with promising talents, aiming to secure World Cup qualification. Coach Craig Fulton emphasized the importance of having a squad adept at managing high-pressure scenarios, noting the squad's depth and leadership across all lines.

