Xtep's Penang 10KM Race Revolutionizes Road Running in Southeast Asia

Xtep hosted the groundbreaking '10KM TIME TRIAL' race in Penang, marking Southeast Asia's first large-scale timed trial for advanced runners. It drew elite athletes from multiple countries, underscoring a shift towards professional athletics. Xtep's new 160X7.0 Championship Edition shoes featured prominently, aligning with their commitment to high-performance running gear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Penang | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On August 17th, Xtep, a leading name in the professional sportswear industry, held a significant '10KM TIME TRIAL' race in Penang, Malaysia. This event was Southeast Asia's first large-scale timed trial tailored for advanced runners aiming to break personal records.

The race saw fierce competition from elite athletes hailing from Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Uganda, Kenya, Taiwan, and China. He Yong claimed victory in the Elite Category, finishing with a time of 34:29, while Ang Chee Yiang won the Mass Category in 39:38.

Xtep leveraged this event to showcase its latest 160X7.0 Championship Edition shoes, integrating innovative features like the GT700 carbon plate and ACE+ midsole technology, promoting performance advancements. This initiative aligns with the growing trend of professional athletics among younger, health-conscious demographics around the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

