Left Menu

New Delhi Set to Host 2025 World Para Championship, Invites Global Audience to Witness Unparalleled Resilience

Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA and PCI Chief Patron, invites PM Modi to inaugurate the 2025 World Para Championship in New Delhi. With over 2,500 para-athletes from 104 countries, the event will showcase 186 medal events across diverse categories, promoting inclusivity, resilience, and India's sporting prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 23:14 IST
New Delhi Set to Host 2025 World Para Championship, Invites Global Audience to Witness Unparalleled Resilience
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA and Chief Patron of the Paralympic Committee of India (Photo: PCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA and Chief Patron of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), made a significant gesture on Wednesday by presenting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a bouquet and a traditional Angavasthram. This marked a personal invitation for Modi to inaugurate the 2025 World Para Championship in New Delhi.

India is set to host its largest para-sport event, with confirmations from 104 countries, bringing together over 2,500 para-athletes and their support staff. The championship, scheduled for September 27 to October 5, will take place at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, as per an official release.

The event promises a staggering 186 medal events across men's, women's, and mixed categories, showcasing fierce competition and inspiring stories of perseverance. Participants from global sporting powerhouses like the United States, Germany, Brazil, and beyond will make New Delhi a vibrant epicenter celebrating diversity and unity in sports.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium has seen extensive renovations, integrating advanced technology and broad accessibility upgrades to provide a top-tier environment for all involved. Vanathi Srinivasan emphasized the event's significance, highlighting not only the athletic prowess on display but also the resilience and determination of para-athletes that inspire millions worldwide. She underscored New Delhi's role as a beacon of inclusivity and India's opportunity to shine on the global stage.

The Paralympic Committee of India, with the full backing of Prime Minister Modi, is dedicated to making this event a landmark moment in global para-sports history. This commitment aims to elevate India's international profile, advance accessibility standards, and foster a surge of national pride and participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deficit in Democracy: Reddy's Pledge to Uphold the Constitution

Deficit in Democracy: Reddy's Pledge to Uphold the Constitution

 India
2
Tragic Flooding in Chamoli: Woman Dead, Rescue Efforts Underway

Tragic Flooding in Chamoli: Woman Dead, Rescue Efforts Underway

 India
3
Key Operative of Aman Sahu Gang Extradited from Azerbaijan

Key Operative of Aman Sahu Gang Extradited from Azerbaijan

 India
4
Onion Farms in Distress: Maharashtra Farmers Protest Against NAFED

Onion Farms in Distress: Maharashtra Farmers Protest Against NAFED

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025