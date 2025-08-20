New Delhi Set to Host 2025 World Para Championship, Invites Global Audience to Witness Unparalleled Resilience

Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA and Chief Patron of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), made a significant gesture on Wednesday by presenting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a bouquet and a traditional Angavasthram. This marked a personal invitation for Modi to inaugurate the 2025 World Para Championship in New Delhi.

India is set to host its largest para-sport event, with confirmations from 104 countries, bringing together over 2,500 para-athletes and their support staff. The championship, scheduled for September 27 to October 5, will take place at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, as per an official release.

The event promises a staggering 186 medal events across men's, women's, and mixed categories, showcasing fierce competition and inspiring stories of perseverance. Participants from global sporting powerhouses like the United States, Germany, Brazil, and beyond will make New Delhi a vibrant epicenter celebrating diversity and unity in sports.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium has seen extensive renovations, integrating advanced technology and broad accessibility upgrades to provide a top-tier environment for all involved. Vanathi Srinivasan emphasized the event's significance, highlighting not only the athletic prowess on display but also the resilience and determination of para-athletes that inspire millions worldwide. She underscored New Delhi's role as a beacon of inclusivity and India's opportunity to shine on the global stage.

The Paralympic Committee of India, with the full backing of Prime Minister Modi, is dedicated to making this event a landmark moment in global para-sports history. This commitment aims to elevate India's international profile, advance accessibility standards, and foster a surge of national pride and participation.

