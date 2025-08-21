Italian Duo Triumphs Again at U.S. Open Mixed Doubles

Italian tennis champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori retained their U.S. Open mixed doubles title, defeating formidable opponents Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud in an intense match.

The defending champions, who entered the event with a wild card focused on singles rankings, showcased their experience and strategy to outmaneuver the Polish-Norwegian pair. The match drew a full house at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, with cheers erupting when Vavassori clinched victory with a dynamic forehand shot.

This year's competition featured an innovative arrangement, held the week before the main singles tournament, including top-ranked entries and wild cards, emphasizing the event's affinity for vibrant and competent match-ups.

