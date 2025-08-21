Left Menu

Italian Duo Triumphs Again at U.S. Open Mixed Doubles

Italian tennis stars Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori successfully defended their mixed doubles title at the U.S. Open, defeating Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud. The duo's veteran experience proved crucial in the intense match, held in a new format encouraging top singles players' participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 09:45 IST
Italian Duo Triumphs Again at U.S. Open Mixed Doubles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italian tennis champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori retained their U.S. Open mixed doubles title, defeating formidable opponents Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud in an intense match.

The defending champions, who entered the event with a wild card focused on singles rankings, showcased their experience and strategy to outmaneuver the Polish-Norwegian pair. The match drew a full house at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, with cheers erupting when Vavassori clinched victory with a dynamic forehand shot.

This year's competition featured an innovative arrangement, held the week before the main singles tournament, including top-ranked entries and wild cards, emphasizing the event's affinity for vibrant and competent match-ups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Troops at the National Mall: An Unorthodox Approach to Crime Control

Troops at the National Mall: An Unorthodox Approach to Crime Control

 Global
2
BSF Thwarts Smuggling Attempt, Rescues Rare Wild Cat at India-Bangladesh Border

BSF Thwarts Smuggling Attempt, Rescues Rare Wild Cat at India-Bangladesh Bor...

 India
3
Punjab Offers Aid After Tragic LPG Tanker Explosion

Punjab Offers Aid After Tragic LPG Tanker Explosion

 India
4
Umar Ansari Transferred Amidst Legal Turmoil

Umar Ansari Transferred Amidst Legal Turmoil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025